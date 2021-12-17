StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Holdings Lowered by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,110 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.19% of StoneCo worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 485.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in StoneCo by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 181,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 138,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

