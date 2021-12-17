Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 69.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $681.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,599. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $696.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $645.38 and a 200 day moving average of $606.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

