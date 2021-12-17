Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 1,490 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $234.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

