SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $71.97. 1,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

SWTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after buying an additional 331,862 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 308,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

