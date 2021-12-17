Klimatas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,403.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.