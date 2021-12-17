Hord Market Capitalization Tops $10.93 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $494,217.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.52 or 0.08210598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,777.50 or 1.00161607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,481,324 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

