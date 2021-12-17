Head-To-Head Comparison: Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -2.11% -11.85% -5.97%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivid Seats and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 2 4 0 2.67 Rush Street Interactive 0 2 7 0 2.78

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.97%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $22.78, suggesting a potential upside of 41.48%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and Rush Street Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 12.67 $1.08 million ($0.34) -47.35

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

