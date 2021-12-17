Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $30.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $466.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.