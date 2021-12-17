ODonnell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.23 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. KLA accounts for 0.6% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $397.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.78. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.90.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

