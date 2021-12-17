Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 226.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.
Cronos Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 159,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.70.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.