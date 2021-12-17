Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 226.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Cronos Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 159,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

