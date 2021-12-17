Mina (MINA) Price Hits $3.19 on Top Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00006836 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $35.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.52 or 0.08210598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,777.50 or 1.00161607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002715 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 323,510,873 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

