Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 22,605 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises about 1.9% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

