Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

