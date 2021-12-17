ARGA Investment Management LP Has $993,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

