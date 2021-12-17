-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.95). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover I-Mab.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Shares of IMAB traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. 22,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,438. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

