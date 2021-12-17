Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS FOVSY remained flat at $$95.40 during trading hours on Friday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $83.19 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $5.8157 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

