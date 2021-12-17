Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CRAWA stock remained flat at $$31.00 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.42. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

