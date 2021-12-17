West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Up 17.7%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY)’s share price rose 17.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 102,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 84,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$58.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

