Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,195,800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

About Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.