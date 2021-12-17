Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 178,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,300,538 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $10.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The stock has a market cap of $737.55 million, a PE ratio of 182.17, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

