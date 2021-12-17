Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $70.01. 8,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 615,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.