SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 148,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,507,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

SDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.48.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

