3,000 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Cloudflare accounts for 0.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 801,240 shares of company stock valued at $131,595,576 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $131.87 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

