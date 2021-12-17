Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,467. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

