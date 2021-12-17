iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $251,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.73 and a 1 year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.