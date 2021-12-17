Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 6.0% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after buying an additional 545,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,708,000 after purchasing an additional 115,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $12.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.81. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.