Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Sells 504 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up about 0.8% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

Teleflex stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.71. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,035. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.