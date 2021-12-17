Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 18,114 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $150,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.42. The company had a trading volume of 109,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

