Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 7,396 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Linde by 49.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $145,735,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $4.19 on Friday, hitting $335.82. 18,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $343.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

