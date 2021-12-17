Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 9,074 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,845 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,042,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

