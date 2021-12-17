APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,600 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,000. BioNTech comprises about 1.5% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $73,570,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $64,697,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

BNTX stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

