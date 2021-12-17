Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.28. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.
On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Foundation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Foundation by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Foundation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 1,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,139. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
