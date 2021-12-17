Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.28. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Foundation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Foundation by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Foundation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 1,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,139. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

