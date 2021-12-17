Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after buying an additional 769,983 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.65. 11,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 124.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.