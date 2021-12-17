Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.28). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after acquiring an additional 430,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PACB traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 260,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,734. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

