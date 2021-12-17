Vabble (VAB) Price Up 15% Over Last Week

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $667,076.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.00203417 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

