Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.74. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

