Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

NYSE CSL traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,360. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.