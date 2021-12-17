Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Increases By 109.8%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the November 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,605. The company has a market cap of $780.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Global Partners by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

