Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.04. 9,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,897. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $124.39 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

