Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOTV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOTV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 120,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. Motive Capital has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.87.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

