ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.53 and last traded at $76.61. 2,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,115,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.