Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.56% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $45,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.30. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.26 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

