iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.04. 113,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.