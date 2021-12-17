$0.92 EPS Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.90. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

ES traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,798. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

