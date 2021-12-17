Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). Dycom Industries also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

DY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dycom Industries by 22.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,440,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DY stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $87.30. 3,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.57.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

