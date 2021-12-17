Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PWZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 95,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,076. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00.

