Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Position Raised by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 144,233 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,035,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 347,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

