Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $552.06. 23,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,798. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

