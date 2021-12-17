Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

