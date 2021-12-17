Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 30 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $6.71 on Friday, hitting $383.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,622. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

